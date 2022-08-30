PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chautauqua Charter School received an overflow of donations of household items, school and classroom supplies after Hurricane Michael.

They partnered with the Bay High Student Government Association to hold a free yard sale for Bay District Employees.

Allowing them to pick out any items they need.

“All of the Bay District School staff has spent the last four years in the classrooms in the schools telling students ‘it’s going to be ok’, ‘you’re going to be okay’ so now we are just happy that Chautauqua can be that for the staff too so we cant tell them ‘it’s ok, we can help you get the stuff that you need,’ Chautauqua’s Marketing Coordinator Charlotte Schwoerer said.

Chautauqua students joined in and helped organize the items for the early August yard sale.

“It feels so good to help other people because it’s important, it is a part of life for people we want to help the community,” Chautauqua Student Brooklyn Parker said.



“Helping the community for people who don’t have as much things as other people,” Chautauqua Student Brittany Suitt said.

More than 200 people showed up to the yard sale.

They ran out of everything within a few hours.

Now students want to do it again…to help even more people.

“Our goals are really just to help out our community, we want to help our teachers and administrators as much as we can since they’ve been put in difficult situations this year and through the past years. We want them to feel more appreciated and we want them to have more of a safe environment that they feel like they can have in their own homes,” Bay High Student Keyarra Hamilton said.

They are asking for donations of clothing, school supplies, appliances, and household items which can be dropped off at the Chautauqua Charter School at 1118 Magnolia Avenue in Panama City.

The donation drive will continue until September 15.