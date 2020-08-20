Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Chattahoochee man arrested for child abuse in Sneads

Local News

by:

Posted:
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads Police Department said they arrested a man for assault on two juveniles after he forced his way into their home.

According to police, Morris McNealy, 42 of Chattahoochee FL, showed up to a home on Old Spanish Trail where a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were home alone.

The two brothers recognized the man as their mother’s friend but would not let him inside. He then proceeded to bang on the door, pry it open, and force himself inside the home, police said.

After entering the home, a fight broke out between McNealy and both juvenile boys, police said. Both juveniles walked away with minor injuries.

McNealy was arrested on the scene and taken to jail. He is charged with burglary with battery and two counts of child abuse.

August 18th

