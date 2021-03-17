Charges pending for 12-year-old and 15-year-old after stealing a truck

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Charges are pending for a 12-year-old and 15-year-old who stole a truck, took officers on a pursuit and then crashed it into multiple cars on Wednesday.

According to Panama City Beach Police, the juveniles stole the truck from the 360 Fuel gas station on Middle Beach Road and Alf Coleman earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said as it was being stolen, the 12-year-old driver, ran into a few cars leaving the parking lot.

Authorities caught up with the vehicle later, which led to a chase from Panama City Beach into Panama City when the driver refused to pull over.

The pursuit was called off, but shortly after, the pair crashed into multiple parked cars on 15th Street near Calhoun Avenue.

Officers said the young driver and it’s 15-year-old passenger, both runaways out of Bay County, were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported.