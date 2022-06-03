PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of workers spent their last day on the job Thursday at the local paper mill.

On Friday those 450 workers were jobless. Local organizations like Career Source Gulf Coast are trying to help unemployed workers find new jobs.

Bay District Schools and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office both hope to hire unemployed workers.

There are opportunities for those employees,” Bay County Chamber of Commerce President Carol Roberts said. “Our heart goes out to them and the many families that are affected by this. But I think there’s some opportunities for them.”

Roberts said the future of the property is still undecided but talks are underway with Port Panama City and Eastern Shipbuilding.