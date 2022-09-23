PANAMA CITY, Fla.( WMBB)– The Bay County Chamber of Commerce presented ‘Certified Roofing Solutions’ with the Newcomer award to recognize their dedication to taking care of the local Bay County community.

Certified Roofing Solutions made the Panhandle home after hurricane Michael in 2018.

Certified Roofing Solutions was founded by three brothers in Ocala, Florida, and have expanded to be located all throughout Florida.

The company does various kinds of roof installations as well as repairs. Some people might have seen the new Florida Visitor Welcome Center by the interstate in Pensacola, Florida. This project was completed by Certified Roofing Solutions.

“A sales pitch that I make is we are the good guys, were not always going to get it right,” said Certified Roofing Solutions Sales Management Adam Brack.” We will answer our phones and we are here to help you and bring honesty into what you’re asking.”

Bay County Chamber of Commerce award is not the only award Certified Roofing Solutions have won in 2022. The company was also awarded for its ethics by the Better Business Bureau and won an award of Excellence by GAF.