PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Beginning Tuesday, October 3rd, the Central Panhandle Fair returns to the Bay County Fairgrounds through Saturday, October 7th.

The fair is open from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, October 5th, 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, October 6th, and Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m.

The fair has also ramped up its security this year, placing metal detectors at the entrance gates as well as having local and county police present.

This is the first year the fair has been held at the fairgrounds since Hurricane Michael five years ago which is especially important to fair organizers.

“We had just had our fair in 2018, and then the next Saturday, here comes Michael,” said Central Panhandle Fair Director Henry Goines. “The fun has been on pause for five years. So now we’re back, it’s live, it’s colorful, it’s exciting, we’re ready. We want you to come out and have a good time.”

Tickets are $15 on Tuesday and Wednesday, then $10 for adults Thursday through Saturday.

Military members and seniors get in for free on Thursday.

Students receive free admission on Friday.