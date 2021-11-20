Celebration of life held for local business owner Bill Buskell

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of friends and family gathered at Pineapple Willy’s on Saturday for a celebration of life in honor of long-time local business owner, Bill Buskell.

The Pineapple Willy’s and Wicked Wheel owner died last week at a local hospital. He was 81.

Saturday’s ceremony took place on the white, sandy beaches in front of Pineapple Willy’s. Many people had their Saints jerseys on and that’s because Buskell was a huge New Orleans Saints fan.

Employees said he was a season ticket holder and took his employees to games for years. They also said Buskell was someone who always gave back to the community.