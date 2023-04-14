TYNDALL, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Academy celebrated ‘Purple Up Day’ on Friday, April 14th. Students, faculty, and staff showed up to school wearing their purple to honor the National Month of the Military Child.

They asked that the community join in their efforts to highlight these kids.

Friday morning a special flag ceremony held at the school invited military personnel, their families, and the public.

A couple of the students were asked to give a speech. 11-year-old Khloe Jensen was one of them. It’s her first year in Bay County and she said it’s been fun to live in so many different places but she’s glad to be here now.

“It’s been more warm,” Jensen said. “Delaware has been freezing and super snowy. Here, I don’t have any allergies and I can wear short sleeve shirts all of the time.”

Military kid celebrations will continue Friday night. Food trucks, bounce houses and face painting are all going to be at the Tyndall Academy campus. The event is open to all Tyndall Academy students and families from 6-8.