BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The National DAR Society is the reason we celebrate Constitution Week September 17-23 every year.

In 1955, NSDAR, short for National Society Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned congress with a resolution to proclaim ‘Constitution Week.’

It was signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on August 2, 1956.

Now DAR members from 3,000 chapters across the country help celebrate the Constitution for a week in September.

“Our three tenants are patriotism, education, and historical preservation,” NSDAR St. Andrew Bay Chapter Regent Shelli Hampton said. “Constitution Week is one way to promote patriotism and promote education about the constitution within the community.”

St. Andrew Chapter Dar members have been busy this week spreading awareness.

The Bay County Public Library is just one of many Constitution Week displays set up around town.

Members said the community has been very supportive.

Nearly a dozen local leaders and state representatives contributed to Constitution Week by sending their proclamations. Many of them also attended a luncheon at St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club on Wednesday.

Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson was on of those in attendance.

“I actually have a Patriot in my family that was part of supporting the fight of the American Revolutionary War,” Nelson said. “So being able to share the proclamation for something my ancestor actually participated in is actually surreal.”

All 190,000 NSDAR members have a biological connection to a Patriot who served in the American Revolutionary War.

The society is always looking to grow.

“The DAR database has over seven mil. Patriot descendants in it and there’s only been one time we’ve not been able to find a patriot for somebody’s who interested in joining,” Hampton said.

The St. Andrew Bay Chapter of DAR has 120 members whose ages range from 29-92. To join, click on this link to their website.

If you’d like to be a member you have to be 18.