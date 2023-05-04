PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Arts Alliance and History Class officials partnered to throw a Star Wars Day Party in Downtown Panama City this May 4th.

Harrison Avenue is expected to be packed with hundreds of people as activities start to commence.

Star Wars-themed crafts, characters, and a lightsaber raffle are just a few of the main attractions.

The action begins at 5 p.m. in between History Class and the Panama City Center for the Arts building. The inflatable obstacle course, face painting, and scavenger hunt are all free.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their Star Wars gear.

The Panama City Center for the Arts is also hosting the 60th Bay Annual Art Competition and Exhibition this weekend.

The opening reception and award ceremony starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5th. More than 100 pieces of artwork from some of the region’s best artists were submitted for this competition.

Seven artists will receive cash prizes for their work. It is free to attend the grand opening. There will be wine and hors d’oeuvres at the facility.

All of the artwork will be on display for the entire month of May. Click here for the Panama City Center for the Arts’ hours of operation.