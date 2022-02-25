PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Friday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines and who should and should not wear a mask as the COVID-19 Pandemic continues.

As part of these guidelines the agency offered a new map tool to “help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data.”

The tool tells visitors whether their county is in a “low, medium, or high” region. The agency said the levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Those who live in the low level are encouraged to, “Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine and Get tested if you have symptoms”

Those in the medium level are encouraged to follow the first two guidelines and if “you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.”

Those in the high level are urged to, “wear a mask indoors in public.”

On Friday afternoon the CDC’s map of Florida showed most counties at either a medium or high risk. In The Panhandle Okaloosa, Holmes, Jackson, and Bay counties were shown as being at high risk.