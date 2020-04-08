CDC recommends everyone wear face masks in public; learn how to make your own

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The CDC is recommending everyone that everyone wear a face mask or covering in public.

According to the Bay County Health Department, the face covering offers some protection for you, but is meant more to protect those around you.

“When you are going out, in case you may have asymptomatic COVID-19 and you don’t realize you are sick, then you are not spreading it to others,” Bay County Health Department Public Information Officer Heather Kretzer said. “Like I said it does offer some personal protection, but the greater protection is for your community.”

The mask also doesn’t have to be a store-bought one. You can make your own in a few minutes using a some household items.

All you need is a piece of cloth, which can be a scarf, bandanna or even a cut up T-shirt. Take the piece of cloth and fold it into a rectangle. Then take two rubber bands or hair ties to put on each end of the cloth, then fold the sides of the cloth to the middle.

Make sure not to touch your face when putting on the mask and wash it after you use it.

“You don’t want to wear the same mask two days in a row, again we should only be gong out once a week anyways, so hopefully you have some time in between to wash and sanitize that mask,” Kretzer said. “Wash it in a washing machine just like you would your normal clothes.”

The CDC recommends you wear the mask wherever social distancing measures may be hard to maintain like at grocery stores or pharmacies. You don’t have to wear the mask as home unless someone in your house is sick.

“Again we don’t want this to replace those other social distancing measures such as limiting your trips to the stores to essential items only and doing those once a week, or staying six feet away from persons when you are going out and staying home as much as possible,” Kretzer said.