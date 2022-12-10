CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A fourth Panhandle student is in custody after making a bomb threat against Blountstown High School on Friday.

According to Calhoun County Sherriff Glenn Kimbrell, a student at an alternative school in Calhoun County made a threat to Blountstown High School that he would “blow up” the high school.

Sheriff Kimbrell said the student has been charged with making a bomb threat and is now in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The sheriff’s office and Blountstown Police Department are continuing to investigate the situation.

This comes after a slew of school threats were made throughout the week.

On Tuesday, an 11th-grade student at Bay High was arrested and charged after a handgun was found in his backpack.

The next day, a student was arrested and charged in Washington County after a shooting threat floated around on social media.

And on Thursday, a Cedar Grove Elementary student allegedly brought a weapon to school and according to Bay District School officials made some disturbing comments.

All of the situations are separate incidents and school officials and law enforcement are working to ensure students are safe.