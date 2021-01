PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team beat Florida State College at Jacksonville 106-51 on Saturday afternoon.

This was the first game for Cayla Petree as the Gulf Coast State College head women’s basketball coach.

“To see them have success, it feels good winning is fun but winning is hard winning has a price so they give up a lot a lot of their time… I’m just happy for them,” Petree said.

Next up for the Lady Commodores is a game at Central Georgia Tech on Friday.