PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three people were forced to jump overboard in order to survive a fire on their shrimp boat Sunday night, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the trio was rescued by another boat when their vessel caught fire about 400 yards out from St. Andrews Marina. There were no injuries reported in the incident. Panama City Fire and EMS responded to the scene but the fire is under the jurisdiction of the Coast Guard.

They said they are assessing the situation and placing a containment boom around the vessel which is leaking oil in the bay. They added that the boat has a maximum of 800 gallons of oil on board.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.