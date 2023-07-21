DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis is sending the case of a man accused of killing a 4-month pregnant teen from Florida to a grand jury.

Marquis McCloud faces one count of Capital Murder-Kidnapping and one count of Capital Murder-Two or More Persons. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley and her 4-month-old fetus.

After a week-long search, Gilley’s badly decomposed body was found in a Houston County field in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 10. Gilley had been missing from her home in Jackson County since Wednesday, May 3.

During the missing person’s investigation, McCloud was already in custody for allegedly violating his parole by going to Florida. After his arrest, authorities discovered McCloud and Gilley had been in contact with one another and began questioning him on Gilley’s disappearance, according to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.

Sheriff Valenza says McCloud was uncooperative during the investigation, and Gilley may have wilfully met McCoud in person, but at some point during their time together, she was held against her will.

Under the Capital Murder charges, McCloud faces life imprisonment or the death penalty if found guilty. Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman says he will seek the death penalty.

McCloud is being held with no bond.