Carole Baskin among guests featured on Alaqua Animal Refuge virtual fundraising event

(WMBB)– Alaqua Animal Refuge held a webcast as apart of theri virtual fundraising event on Saturday.

The animal refuge is hosting a live auction that began on Thursday. On Saturday, the organization hosted an exclusive live webcast for bidders.

There were several special guests who made special appearances on the show. One featured guest was Carole Baskin, CEO of Big Cat Rescue and star of the Netflix documentary “Tiger King”.

“We are so thankful to Alaqua animal refuge for helping us in this fight,” Baskin said.

Chef Emeril, Kenan Thompson, John O’Hurley and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line were among other big names who showed support for Alaqua.

“We all love animals and we need them and we should be taking care of them,” Thompson said.

The live auction will end on Sunday evening.