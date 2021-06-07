Carjacking suspect caught after six-day search

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed Monday that they have captured a carjacking suspect who allegedly lead deputies on a high-speed chase and disappeared in the woods after crashing a vehicle.

Willie Robertson was arrested Monday.

Willie Robertson was wanted by Panama City Beach Police Department for fleeing and eluding and is being sought by Tennessee authorities in connection with an armed carjacking.

The incident began with a car jacking in Tennessee, deputies said.

After hiding in the woods for nearly five days, Robertson was seen walking down Highway 98 near Serenoa Road in Santa Rosa Beach Monday morning, deputies wrote in a news release. Deputies responded to the area and quickly detained Robertson who was severely dehydrated.

“Our citizens and deputies have remained vigilant in searching for this suspect,” says Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “We hope our community can rest a little easier knowing he is in custody.” Robertson was transported to a local hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Makiya London

On Wednesday, Panama City Beach Police officers attempted to pull them over after noticing they were driving a stolen vehicle, but they kept on driving.

This led to a high-speed chase into Walton County, where the driver crashed the car in an attempt to avoid the spike strips Walton deputies deployed.

A passenger, Makiya London, was caught and arrested but Robertson escaped. London, 19, is charged with obstruction without violence and possession of a controlled substance.

