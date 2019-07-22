CareerSource Gulf Coast moving back to original Highway 231 location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It was the last day CareerSource Gulf Coast operated out of its temporary location as they will be relocating back to the original job center.

After Hurricane Michael, CareerSource had been displaced to CC Washington Academy but after nine months they are ready to move back to their Highway 231 location.

The job center will be closed for the public on July 23rd but they will be back open, ready to assist job seekers and employers find their match at 8 a.m. on July 24th.

CareerSource highlighted just excited they were excited to get back to their new office.

“It’s exciting to have almost like a new building, but we’re really excited about being able to see some of our friends, our colleagues, and getting to help our community in a much bigger way than we could when we were at our temporary location,” stated Maria Goodwin, CareerSource Gulf Coast workforce services director.

The 231 building is not fully repaired just yet, but they will be offering full services.

