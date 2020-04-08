Career Source Gulf Coast suspends in-person appointments

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Career Source Gulf Coast officials are taking another step to keep their staff and citizens safe, temporarily stopping in-person appointments.

The change is impacting Bay and Franklin County offices. Appointments that have already been secured will be honored.

The vast majority of customers coming to the CareerSource Gulf Coast Job Center have been unable to submit their Reemployment Assistance applications online via the CONNECT website due to capacity issues with the state’s system.

For this reason, CareerSource Gulf Coast has chosen to limit services to over the phone.

Additionally, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has issued a paper version of the Reemployment Assistance application that CareerSource Gulf Coast has helped to make available to the public.

Printed applications are being made available at our all CareerSource Centers as well as several school sites in Bay County.

Please check our website for more information here (click on COVID19 banner). Customers may also call 850-872-4243 or email customerservice@careersourcegc.com for assistance.

