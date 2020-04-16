Career Source Gulf Coast closing office locations to public

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Career Source Gulf Coast released on Wednesday they have decided to close all of their locations to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Friday, April 17 all locations in Bay and Franklin Counties will be closed until further notice.

“The decision to close our locations to the public was a very difficult decision to make, said Kim Bodine, Executive Director of CareerSource Gulf Coast. “However, most of our appointments with clients have ended with them being unable to complete their Reemployment Assistance claim. This, with growing concerns about the virus, put us in a position where we felt we had no plausible course of action but to move to remote services offered over the telephone or email.”

Until April 17, CareerSource Gulf Coast was open to the public, operating on an appointment-only basis.

This required CareerSource staff members to interact with customers face-to-face to in order to help them with their applications.

“We will continue to monitor the progression of this pandemic, as well as DEO updates for the online filing system,” said Bodine. “As we receive information, we will reevaluate our operations and make decisions, accordingly. For now, we are aligning resources to help individuals via telephone and email.”

Beginning immediately, CareerSource Gulf Coast will operate virtually, providing all services to customers via phone and email.

The digital versions of the Reemployment Assistance application, available in English, Spanish and Creole, can be accessed by visiting careersourcegc.com/ and clicking on the COVID-19 web banner.

The Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) released a paper version of the Reemployment Assistance application (also known as Unemployment Compensation) on April 3, and a mobile-friendly landing page on April 8, giving claimants five options to apply for benefits:

Online through the CONNECT system at floridajobs.org Online through the new mobile-friendly landing page This option is for individuals who do not already have an existing claim. Claimants cannot claim their weeks through this application. Filling out and mailing in a paper application to DEO Filling out a digital version of the application, downloading and printing the completed application and mailing it to DEO By phone by calling 1 (800) 204-2418. This line is designated for customers who need help filing their claim and cannot do so online due to legal reasons, computer literacy, language barriers and/or disabilities.

CareerSource also has printed versions available at all office locations, as well as at the following locations:

Bay County:

Bay County Public Library

Bay Haven Elementary

Breakfast Point Academy

Callaway Elementary

Deane Bozeman

Hutchinson Beach Elementary

Lynn Haven Elementary

Northside Elementary

Parker Elementary

Patronis Elementary

Southport Elementary

Springfield Elementary

Tommy Smith Elementary

Tyndall Elementary

Waller Elementary

West Bay Elementary

Franklin County:

Carrabelle City Hall

Ards Service Station

Public affairs and events including onsite recruitment, interviews, training and workshops are postponed until further notice; however, CareerSource Gulf Coast continues to provide services to employers, many of whom are still hiring.

For business partners who have been impacted by COVID-19, resources are available from DEO and the Small Business Administration (SBA). Information on these resources can be accessed on our website at careersourcegc.com/ and clicking on the COVID-19 web banner. CareerSource Gulf Coast is still offering its services to employers, including posting jobs, talent recruitment and more.

Career Source Gulf Coast will be posting frequent updates to social media (Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn), as well as to the COVID-19 webpage www.careersourcegc.com/Coronavirus.aspx.

You can contact them via email at customerservice@careersourcegc.com or phone at (850) 872-4340.