Car Seat Check Event set for Tuesday

A group of local organizations wants to make sure your child is safe in their car seat.

The Chipola Health Start Coalition and Jackson County Healthy Start is hosting a car seat safety checkpoint. The groups will be selling new car seats to the public for $20 and holding a drawing for a new convertible booster seat.

While at the event parents, grandparents and others can have their current car seat or the new car seat checked to make sure it is in the vehicle the correct way.

The event is from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Along the Way Youth Center, 2350 Highway 73, in Marianna.