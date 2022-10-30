WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A car crashed through the Blue Mountain Beach public beach access early Sunday morning.

A little after 5:00 a.m. Troopers said an Infiniti SUV was heading south on County Road 83 coming up on Blue Mountain Road in some bad weather.

The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old Illinois man, told troopers he fell asleep behind the wheel.

The SUV traveled down the slope along the path of the stairs to the beach.

Troopers said the driver did pass a field sobriety test and was issued a citation for careless driving.

No injuries were reported in the accident.