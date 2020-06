PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A red vehicle crashed into the porch of Naju Pets on Friday afternoon.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured and the accident was minor.

Naju posted the following statement on their Facebook page:

“Hey guys, everyone is safe, however, due to events beyond our control. With power outages and electrical shortages from a power pole. We ask that anyone who can pick up their pets please do so as soon as possible. Our telephones are down.”