PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man and woman from Panama City have serious injuries after crashing into Alvin’s Island on Thomas Drive early Saturday morning around 2:40 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol said a car was heading south on Thomas Drive.

Troopers said the car was going fast when the driver lost control when they were trying to drive on a curve to the right.

The car traveled across the concrete median and continued to travel across both northbound lanes of Thomas Drive went back off of the road and eventually crashed into Alvin’s Island.

Once the car hit the building, the 33-year-old male passenger was ejected from the car.

The driver, a 30-year-old Panama City woman and the man suffered serious injuries.