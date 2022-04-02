WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two 20-year-old’s were arrested after a police chase on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

David Lee Cattell Jr.

Antonio Raychouni Slocum Jr.

David Lee Cattell Jr, 20, of Pensacola, FL was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, grand theft motor vehicle, and driving with a license that’s suspended or revoked.

Antonio Raychouni Slocum Jr, 20, of Pensacola, FL was arrested and charged with possession of a fraudulent driver’s license, resisting arrest without violence, grand theft motor vehicle and violation of state probation.

A Be On The Look Out was issued for a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Texas temp tag traveling westbound on I-10 in Gadsden County, Florida after the white jeep had fled from troopers in that area.

Two troopers set up in the 147-mile marker in Jackson County and observed the Jeep driving in a reckless manner. The two troopers initiated a pursuit on the vehicle and a third trooper joined in at the 142-mile marker, according to the news release.

While traveling through Holmes County, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was able to successfully deploy spike strips, causing tire failure.

The pursuit ended in Walton County when the vehicle traveled off the road onto the north shoulder into some bushes.

Both Cattell Jr. and Slocum Jr. were arrested without further incident.

According to FHP, investigators discovered the vehicle was stolen from Chicago and had a fraudulent temp tag attached.

Troopers also found multiple counts of credit card fraud and multiple counts of check fraud.