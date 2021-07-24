Car accident training held for first responders at Calhoun County Airport

BLOUNTSTOWN, FLA. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol partnered with the state Department of Transportation on Saturday, to hold a training for Calhoun County first responders.

The goal of the training, which began at 8 a.m. and lasted until noon, was to teach first responders how to efficiently work cohesively, to make responses to car accidents safer.

“Each fire department trains a little differently throughout the county,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said. “And so the response to a crash scene is always a little different. But for highway patrol, it’s the same – you’ve got a trooper coming to the scene. So we want to get together with EMS and fire and the highway patrol and county sheriff, to say this is kind of how we want to see unfold.”

The training took place through in-class learning, followed by a hands-on scene, where an instructor walked the class through the proper way to respond to a car accident. Recently in Walton County, deputies held a teen driver challenge for new drivers learning to drive.

Saturday’s training also taught first responders basic equipment from other departments. By understanding that a paramedic needs a stretcher board for an injured person, firefighters are better able to do their job, Blountstown Fire Chief Ben Hall said.

“A multi-agency training is one of the most important things we can have as firefighters,” Hall said. “We don’t want the first time we’re working with one of our brother or sister agencies to be in an emergency, to be in an emergency call.”

The training was attended by about 40 members of local police and fire departments, as well as 10 volunteer firefighters.

“It’s absolutely important, especially in the rural areas,” Traffic Operations Manager David Roark said of the training. “A lot of the firefighters are volunteers, they don’t do this every day, they have other jobs that take up their time. So their training opportunities probably aren’t as much as you would expect in a larger city where they’re paid, they’re on the staff 24/7.”