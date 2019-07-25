Car accident sends at least one person to the hospital

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A two vehicle crash off Jenks Ave and W 19th St. ends with at least one person taken away in an ambulance.

One truck and a smaller red vehicle collided in the intersection leaving the truck smashed and the red vehicle into the ditch.

Our crew on the scene witnessed the driver of the red vehicle being put into a neck brace and onto a stretcher. She was later taken away in an ambulance to the hospital.

There has been no word on other injuries and we will keep you updated as we learn more.