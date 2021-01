WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One teenager was killed and another critically injured during a car accident early Saturday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, just after midnight, a Toyota sedan was traveling on Highway 98 when the car entered the median and overcorrected. The vehicle then traveled into other lanes.

The car overturned and left one 18-year-old male dead at the scene and a 19-year-old male critically injured.