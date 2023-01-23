PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday afternoon owners of Capt. Anderson’s Restaurant & Waterfront Market hosted a seminar for employees and members of the community.

The lecture was led by former Disney customer service personnel Pete Blank.

Capt. Anderson’s owners said the seminar is an effort to ensure their customers truly have a memorable experience.

Blank taught employees the best ways to treat customers of the restaurant.

Co-owner Nick Patronis said growth in the staff will be reflected in the service they provide to others.

“I want everybody to leave with a good feeling. I want people when they leave Captain Anderson’s, I want them to like I’m glad we went there,” Patronis said. “I don’t want this thing where the food was good and the service was okay. I want us to be where everybody’s going compared to us.”

At the heart of Blank’s talks was personal growth and how that is reflected in the way you talk to people.

Capt. Anderson’s will reopen for the season on February 7th.