Candlelight vigil held for deceased babies and infants

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials interviewed four architectural and engineering firms today for the job of designing a new $100 million civic center. 

Representatives of the four firms gave 45-minute presentations on Friday, pitching their plans for the building. Panama City is working with city residents and the arts community to decide which presentation to choose. 

Residents have a week to submit input on which design they like best. City officials plan to choose a firm by the end of 2021. 

“Once we identify the architectural firm and have that firm under contract we’ll begin with the market analysis which will determine a lot of things about size and capacity, location,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. “And then work forward with the design.”

Once a company is selected city officials will begin contract negotiations.

