Candidates for Parker city positions discussed at council meeting

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Key positions for the city of Parker were discussed at a council meeting.

The current fire chief is set to retire at the end of July and has recommended his second in command to take his position, to which the council approved during their meeting. The board also agreed on someone for the vacant city clerk position. Both of the approved candidates are set to finalize their hiring after they have been officially informed of their acceptance.

The creation of a new city job was also proposed. A position that would handle a bulk of the city’s planning requests and help code enforcement when available.

“We’re seeing a lot of more activity than we have ever seen in the past just because of the storm. Once we’ve reached that level of activity, whether you can really afford the resource or not, it’s almost you’re forcing yourself into bringing a resource like that on board,” stated Richard Musgrave, Parker mayor.

Planning requests have spiked greatly since Hurricane Michael and the city workload with it as well. However the council was hesitant to open a new position as the city has lost a significant amount of their income since the storm.

“We’re in a challenging situation but again that kind of resource is so important that we’ll make the budget work. We can move some stuff around, we’ll just not do some projects that we were going to do. We’re going to make it happen, the council was okay they just wanted to get the clerk in place first,” explained the mayor.

Musgrave said that after getting the new city clerk acclimated they will revisit the possibility of the city planner position.