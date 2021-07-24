Camping World hosts fourth pet adoption event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Camping World was full of furry friends this afternoon for a pet adoption event.

Mew tew’s Refuge Cat Rescue and BFF Animal Rescue partnered with Camping World for their fourth pet adoption event.

Newborn rescue kittens and puppies were up for adoption and ready for a forever home. Mew tew’s Refuge had kittens ranging from newborn to 16 years old up for adoption.

They say one thing they are lacking is foster parents.

“We have over 150 kitties in the rescue they come from all walks of life, said Hill. “We are just trying to find some really good homes for these guys that have come from all walks of life and some of them haven’t had too good of beginnings.”

The kittens could be adopted for $50 and are up to date on all of their shots.

To learn more about how to foster, adopt, or donate visit their Facebook pages at Mew Tew’s Refuge or BFF Animal Rescue.