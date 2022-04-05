PANAMA CITY BEACH. Fla, (WMBB) — If you’re looking for something egg-citing to do with the whole family for Easter, Camp Helen State Park will be hosting their first-ever Easter egg scavenger hunt.

It will be taking place on April 16, between the hours of 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Visitors will be required to pay $4 park admission. Participants will ask volunteers for an egg hunt card and enjoy a color-coded egg hunt.

“The whole idea is to get kids to explore and learn about the park. Once they find all the color-coded eggs, they can turn them in for a special prize,” said Friends of Camp Helen Executive Director, Courtney Harper.

The scavenger hunt will have 3 different age groups: 0-3, 4-6, and 7-12. There will also be food trucks on-site!

For the adults, on Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m. The Friends of Camp Helen will host their first-ever fundraiser concert featuring “The Currys” at the park.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here.

The ticket price will cover park admission, dinner, and drinks. All proceeds benefit the park.

“We are looking to expand our wheelchair accessible beach access mat, and purchase a new vehicle for the park,” Harper said.