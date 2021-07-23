Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum presents special exhibit

CARRABELLE, Fla (WMBB) — A Franklin County museum is educating the community about a dark period in European history.

The Camp Gordon Johnston World War II Museum in Carrabelle is offering a special Holocaust exhibit to the community.

Volunteer Archivist, Lisa Keith-Lucas, said it’s important for people to remember the history of the Second World War.

“A history that is quickly being relegated to second hand and third-hand remembrances, because the people who actually experienced this first hand and that would be the people in the camps, the people who lost family in the camps, and the people who committed some of the atrocities, and the liberators most of them are now gone or going to be gone soon, Keith-Lucas said. “That makes it all that much more important that we remember this history.”

The Holocaust Education Resource Council in Tallahassee partnered with the museum by helping them organize information and loaning them larger items to include in the exhibit.

All of the informational sheets and panels were made by the museum’s curator Manny Gas.

The information gives in-depth details of the roles of historical figures and laws that were put into place during the time of the Holocaust.

Keith-Lucas said they wanted to also highlight those who made a difference during this dark time in history.

“We tried to cover the people who resisted at great risks to themselves and their families both in the camps and the greater society and the country of Germany, as well as other countries,” Keith-Lucas said. “So trying to end on a more positive note that people did make a difference and lives, were saved by various individuals.”

Included in the glass display was a book containing the word “jew” written six million times so that people can better understand the magnitude of each life that was lost during the Holocaust.

The museum also has many other educational resources available.

“We have articles, books, and we have a film in the theatre that is about a survivor of one of the labor camps and there is plenty to read in the exhibit itself,” said Keith-Lucas.

The exhibit is open till August 14 and admission is free to the public.