DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rotary Youth Camp of North Florida is giving kids with special needs a true summer camp experience.

The camp caters to kids and adults with special needs with ages ranging from 6 years old to more than 22 years old.

“They get to do swimming, arts and crafts, BB guns, archery,” Rotary Youth Camp of Northwest Florida’s Executive Director, Joyce Dove said. “All the things you did at camp and that these kids want to do at camp.”

A separate week is dedicated to each age group. Dove said they are able to accommodate just about every diagnosis.

“We do autism of all the spectrum, we do down syndrome, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis,” Dove said.

The camp provides a one-to-one ratio of counselors to kids. There is also a nurse on duty 24/7.

“We deal with whatever comes along so they can have a good time and they can concentrate on being at camp,” Dove said.

Dove said the camp is a great way for the kids and adults to gain confidence and independence.

“We’ve had a lot of parents say to us they couldn’t believe how much of a difference a week makes,” Dove said. “Because they get to see other children in their circumstances and it increases their interest in setting the table, they go to the potty more, they wash their hands, so these things are simple things but it makes a big difference in the life of a child who has such a delicate medical system.”

The camp is completely free for parents. Each week the camp has served around 30 people. This year the camp will host around 150 people total.