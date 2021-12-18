Callaway woman celebrates her 100th birthday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Living to be 100 is a pretty rare feat, but one Callaway woman lived to see her 100th birthday party this weekend.

Pauline ‘Polly’ Windsor turned 100 on December 7th, but her friends and family celebrated the big accomplishment today at the Parker Community Center.

Windsor has some ties to News 13, as her grandson is the Digital Executive Producer here at our station.

While her birthday is on the Pearl Harbor Anniversary, she was already 20-years-old when the attack happened.

Her favorite memory over the past century was meeting her husband who was in the service.

“I just enjoy living and I worked in Belks for 18 years and I enjoyed that,” Windsor said.

Windsor might be 100, but she is still very active and enjoys walking around her neighborhood and driving too.

