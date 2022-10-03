CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Not only are the city’s projects moving forward, but Callaway has been welcoming new restaurants and jobs to the community.

Whataburger officially opened its drive-thru in August. On Monday, they invited customers inside and celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon cutting.

The new design of the restaurant is customized with wall art of Callaway’s landmarks.

Field Marketing Coordinator Bri Guzinski said Whataburger has been discussing this location for almost 10 years so they were excited to finally be a part of the community.



“We are really excited to be a part of the Callaway community this restaurant has been talked about for Whataburger for a while and we are so excited to finally have the doors open,” Guzinski said.

The restaurant will bring more than 70 jobs to the community.

It is located at 702 North Tyndall Parkway in Callaway.