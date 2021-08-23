Callaway under boil water notice

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Callaway is on a city-wide boil water notice due to discolored water calls throughout the city, officials wrote in a news release.

“Therefore, as a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. a rolling boil of one minute is sufficient,” officials wrote. “As an alternative bottled water may be used.”

This “precautionary boil water notice” will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. An announcement will be made to rescind the boil water alert at that time.

Those with questions contact public works at (850) 871-1033.