CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — This weekend children can learn to cast their own lines for free.

The City of Callaway’s Children’s Fishing Rodeo is back for the first time since Hurricane Michael.

The event will be held at the Callaway Recreational Complex on Saturday morning.

The event will include crafts, games, and prizes.

And you won’t go hungry, there will be free food and drinks from Mission BBQ.

Registration for the fishing rodeo will begin at 7 a.m. and the fishing will start at 8 a.m.

The event will last until 1 p.m.

The first 170 kids to register for the rodeo will receive a free rod and reel.