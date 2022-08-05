CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular restaurant chain is opening in Callaway on Monday. Slim Chickens will welcome customers to its new store at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials said Callaway residents are already driving through the drive-thru to find out when the chain will open. This will be just the fifth Slim Chickens in Florida. Three of them are in Bay County.

“We feel this area’s a little bit underserved,” North Florida Restaurant Group COO Craig Hacklander said. “And so I think it’s you know great for us to be able to put a brand out there that everybody’s been asking for. We get a lot of guests from here that go to our other locations in Lynn Haven. So they’ve been saying for a long time that we’d do great out here and so we listened to them and here we are.”

Employees spent their second day in training preparing for their first shifts on Monday. The restaurant will employ around 80 people.