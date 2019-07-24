Callaway sets maximum millage rate; approves regulation of abandoned vehicles and vessels

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Notable changes coming to the city of Callaway after their regular commission meeting.

First, a procedure was approved in regards to regulating abandoned, wrecked, or junked vehicles and vessels on properties. The city will give proper notices first and if not resolved then, the vehicle will be towed away and will be out of the city’s hands to the towing company.

Also at the meeting a maximum millage rate of 2.75% was set. Hoping to lower their current 1.99% rate, the city was forced to shift plans after Hurricane Michael. This is just the maximum possible rate however and not the actual rate.

“When we get into the budget process we’re going to see just where we actually need to have the rate, but we know for anybody that gets their TRIM notice 2.75% is the highest that the city can go. If there is any way possible to do it, we’re going to lower that though,” said Pamn Henderson, Callaway mayor.

The actual millage rate will be set and approved along with the city’s budget after the city’s meetings in late September.