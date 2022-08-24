CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway city leaders have been restoring parks damaged during Hurricane Michael.

They spent the last year completing three parks, two old and one that’s brand new. Their plan is to spread the parks around the city, making them easily accessible to everyone.

In the current city budget, Callaway commissioners had enough money to redo all of the city’s parks and even add a new park.

Three of those parks are now complete in Callaway. Two of the parks are located at the Callaway Recreational Complex.

One at the baseball fields and the other at the soccer fields.

“It was a necessity, something we needed to do. Especially post Hurricane Michael some of the park equipment was damaged and so we were able to go through and replace these playgrounds with brand new state-of-the-art equipment, they are ADA compliant and we want to have an all-inclusive play site for all of the residents here,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said.

Workers are also completing the brand new Brittany Woods Park.

City officials still hope to add a pavilion and dog park.



“To supply our residents with a wonderful experience to be able to get out of their house and experience what it means to live here in the city of Callaway,” Cook said.

One of their major park projects is still under construction.

John B. Gore Park will feature a new tennis court, a new basketball court, a football field, a concession stand, a multi-use baseball and softball field and a walking track.

It will be completed sometime next year.



“And we are still looking to expand our park system we know that Gulf Coast Parkway is going to be coming in on the north side of our city and we are looking to expand and put parks up there,” Cook said.

The goal is to strategically place parks throughout the community so residents won’t have to travel too far to enjoy them.