Callaway receives grant for housing repairs

CALLAWAY, Fla (WMBB) —The Department of Economic Opportunity awarded 29 million dollars to 42 communities and the city of Callaway was one of the communities that received a $750,000 grant.

“We were very happy that the governor announced that the city of Callaway had received a $750,000 grant that goes toward housing and this for low to moderate-income,” said City Manager Ed Cook.

The money came through the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program. The grant will help residents with housing repairs from Hurricane Michael damages.

“What this is designed to do is to help people who have issues or needs within their house, such as, do they need air conditioning systems, do they need a handicap deck built for their house, and even do they need a new house altogether,” said Cook. “We’ve done that, we’ve built several new houses for people who need that, that qualify.”

He said the city received funding in 2010 and 2016 and helped 12 people with each grant.

“We will spend every dime to get that out there to our residents especially now after Hurricane Michael there are a lot of needs for a lot of people.”

He said they look forward to helping residents in the community with this grant.

Once the city receives the grant they will put up applications out through their newsletter, Facebook, and website. Residents will also have the option to pick up an application at the Callaway City Hall.