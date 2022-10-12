BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Millions of dollars is coming to Callaway from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

“It’s a win-win situation across the board,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said.

In the second round of community development block grant disaster recovery funds, Callaway received funding to remove what they call ‘Grinder Pumps’ and replace them with a more modern gravity feed system.

“It just needs to be replaced because it’s just so old and failing,” Cook said. “In this particular situation we have lots of grinder pumps that are out there in that area.”

The new feed is more efficient and will improve water pressure in the area.

“We’ve constantly had issues with the sewer system out at Sandy Creek and of course after the storm that was just, it was basically multiplied by 100 because of the amount of trees that had come down, the damage to the system out there,” Cook said.

Cook said grants allow Callaway to keep its Ad Valorem tax low. He said it’s the best way to fund a project outside the city limits.

“Sandy Creek is actually outside the city limits of Callaway but it is our water and sewer system,” Cook said. “So we need to be able to maintain that. One thing is you don’t ever want to burden your citizens with basically a system that’s outside of your city limits.”

The $30,000 match for the grant is covered by Sandy Creek residents’ bills, so there will be no additional cost.

“Our match was $30,000 for $5.5 million,” Cook said. “I mean your return on investment is so important when you start looking at taxpayer money. The larger return on investment that we can get for every taxpayer, that’s one less taxpayer dollar that we have to take for them.”