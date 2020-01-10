Callaway rebuilding the historic ‘one-room school’

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway officials are rebuilding the historic one-room schoolhouse that was heavily damaged during Hurricane Michael.

The original building was constructed in the early 1900s and sits on Beulah Avenue. Officials say they plan to stabilize the foundation and then the real work can begin.

“People were so devastated when they saw what happened to the school and that’s kind of the center of this community,” said Mayor Pamn Anderson. “We still have citizens in town that went to that school when it was a functioning school. It just means a lot, it’s our history.”

Anderson said they started accepting bids on Friday for the work but city officials are not sure how much the rebuild will cost. Insurance funds will be used for the project.