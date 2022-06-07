CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several new businesses are popping up along Tyndall Parkway.

Callaway City Manager, Ed Cook, said on top of the new Whataburger, Slim Chickens, Burger King and Aldi, more is on the way.

“We’re working to build the community back after Hurricane Michael and Callaway has such a bright future it’s just going to be exciting to see what happens over the next few years,” Cook said.

Cook said five restaurants that are different than the norm are expected to come to the area. Retail development at Beacon Point Plaza is expected to take off too.

“It’s going to have two box stores along with about 13 independent businesses in there and most of these areas these retail spaces have been taken up and there’s contracts on them,” Cook said.

On top of economic development, infrastructure projects are underway as well.

Crews are currently working on the lift station at the Berthe Avenue Bridge — which means the city is one step closer to replacing the busy roadway.

“It’ll be much nicer, part of the road will be repaved because of it so the road will be smoother but because that’s one of our main roads in Callaway, it needs to be updated,” said Callaway Mayor, Pamn Henderson. “That bridge is failing so we need to have it replaced.”

Gore Park is also receiving some major upgrades like tennis courts and a football field.

“We want to make sure the parks are in good condition for people to get out to them,” Henderson said.

City officials said they’re eager to reveal the names of the new businesses when the time comes closer.