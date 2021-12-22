Callaway Mayor named Local Elected Official of the Year

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local official is being honored for her work in the community.

Callaway Mayor Pamn Henderson was named the Local Elected Official of the Year by the Florida Commission for Transportation Disadvantaged.

Henderson was nominated for this award for the work she’s accomplished during her five years on the Bay County Transportation Planning Organization.

One of her key accomplishments was helping coordinate transportation after Hurricane Michael.

“I don’t serve on these different boards and do things for the community to get awards, but it makes you feel good when you do get one,” Henderson said. “It’s always nice to feel like you are appreciated, that people see you really are trying to do things to make a difference for your community.”

The Bay County Transportation Disadvantaged System provides rides for those who aren’t able to use the trolley but need to get to doctor’s appointments or the grocery store.