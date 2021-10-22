Callaway man killed in traffic crash

A Prius was on Pipeline trying to cross U.S. 231 north and a silver sedan was northbound on 231 when the two vehicles crashed, according to Panama City Police.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the drivers involved in an auto accident Thursday on U.S. 231 has died, Panama City Police said Friday.

Jay Currier, 80, of Callaway was driving a 2020 Prius and attempting to cross from the south side of U.S. 231 at Pipeline Road when his vehicle was struck by a 2016 BMW headed north on U.S. 231.

Currier was rushed to a hospital but did not survive. The driver of the BMW had minor injuries.

“Crime Scene Investigators and officers with the Panama City Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation unit gathered evidence from the crash scene,” police wrote. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.