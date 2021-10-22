Callaway man killed in traffic crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Prius was on Pipeline trying to cross U.S. 231 north and a silver sedan was northbound on 231 when the two vehicles crashed, according to Panama City Police.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the drivers involved in an auto accident Thursday on U.S. 231 has died, Panama City Police said Friday.

Jay Currier, 80, of Callaway was driving a 2020 Prius and attempting to cross from the south side of U.S. 231 at Pipeline Road when his vehicle was struck by a 2016 BMW headed north on U.S. 231.

Currier was rushed to a hospital but did not survive. The driver of the BMW had minor injuries.

“Crime Scene Investigators and officers with the Panama City Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation unit gathered evidence from the crash scene,” police wrote. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

BCSO say they've responded to 27 fatal drug overdoses so far this year

Alec Baldwin discharged prop firearm that killed woman on New Mexico movie set: Sheriff

50 for Florida run in Port St. Joe

News 13 Exclusive: FHP troopers work to combat impaired driving in the area

Impaired driving impacts local woman as she deals with loss of her son

Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/22/21

More Local News

Don't Miss