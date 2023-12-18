CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man was killed after he was struck by a car while walking home, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Resota Beach Road. Relatives say 37-year-old David King spent the evening with his family at a nearby residence before he left to walk home. Several family members saw the incident take place.

An 18-year-old woman was driving an SUV west on the roadway when she struck King, troopers wrote in a news release. He was walking in the opposite direction in the westbound lane.

The crash remains under investigation.